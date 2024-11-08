Telangana: Ex-journo dies of heart attack due to cheating by travel agent

Hyderabad: Former journalist Rajesh Lal, who was allegedly cheated by a travel agent, died on Wednesday, November 6, in the town centre of Armoor Municipal in Nizamabad district, Telangana.

Lal, a 55-year-old, who worked as a reporter on a mainstream television channel, offered Rs 10 lakh to an agent named Prasad a year ago to send his son to Europe.

As per multiple media reports, Lal’s son returned to India after an agent cheated him by sending him to Kazakhstan instead of Europe.

On Wednesday, Lal asked the agent to return the money. After a lack of response from the agent, he got depressed which subsequently led to a heart attack. He was moved to a hospital but couldn’t be revived.

Family members of Lal protested in front of the agent’s house with his mortal remains, demanding his immediate arrest and justice for their suffering.

The agent was reported to have fled.

On receiving the information, Armoor police moved the dead body from the location.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited.