Damascus-Jeddah flights to resume after 8-year hiatus

Syrian Airlines has announced the resumption of its flight between Damascus International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting from November 7.

“Flights to Jeddah airport were resumed at a rate of two flights per week on Monday and Thursday of each week,” Syrian Airlines Director General Engineer Hatem Kabbas, told Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Kabbas stated that these flights will benefit communities in both countries, promoting traffic and communication at all levels.

This comes after regular operation of flights between the two airports had stopped on May 8, 2016.

In July, the first Syrian Airlines flight carrying 170 passengers arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after a 12-year hiatus.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia ended diplomatic ties with Syria and closed its embassies in protest against the 2011 protests that used force to suppress them.

In May this year, services between Syria and Saudi Arabia were temporarily resumed for Haj pilgrims.

In May 2023, Assad attended his first Arab summit in 13 years, resolving ties with Riyadh and resuming Syria’s involvement in the regional community.