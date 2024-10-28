Damascus-Jeddah flights to resume after 8-year hiatus

In July, the first Syrian Airlines flight carrying 170 passengers arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after a 12-year hiatus.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th October 2024 12:58 pm IST
Damascus-Jeddah flights to resume after 8-year hiatus
Syrian Air flight

Syrian Airlines has announced the resumption of its flight between Damascus International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting from November 7.

“Flights to Jeddah airport were resumed at a rate of two flights per week on Monday and Thursday of each week,” Syrian Airlines Director General Engineer Hatem Kabbas, told Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Kabbas stated that these flights will benefit communities in both countries, promoting traffic and communication at all levels.

This comes after regular operation of flights between the two airports had stopped on May 8, 2016.

In July, the first Syrian Airlines flight carrying 170 passengers arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after a 12-year hiatus.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia ended diplomatic ties with Syria and closed its embassies in protest against the 2011 protests that used force to suppress them.

In May this year, services between Syria and Saudi Arabia were temporarily resumed for Haj pilgrims.

In May 2023, Assad attended his first Arab summit in 13 years, resolving ties with Riyadh and resuming Syria’s involvement in the regional community.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th October 2024 12:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button