Dananeer Mobeen & Ahad Raza Mir spark dating rumours, pic viral

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen are making headlines with their ongoing Hum TV drama Meem Se Mohabbat, which has garnered a great deal of attention from viewers. The show’s positive vibe and the performances of the supporting characters have added to its popularity.

However, it’s not just their on-screen chemistry that has fans talking. Offscreen, the duo has also become the subject of dating rumors, with fans speculating about the growing bond between them.

Ahad and Dananeer’s families have also become close in recent months. Ahad’s father, Asif Raza Mir, stars alongside Dananeer in Meem Se Mohabbat, and Ahad’s mother.

Adding fuel to the dating speculations, Dananeer recently shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring a picture of her favorite dish, Dumba Karahi, cooked by Ahad’s mother Samra Asif using her own mom’s recipe. This thoughtful gesture from Ahad’s family has left fans wondering if there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye.

It is to be noted that a few months ago rumors were rife that Ahad is in relationship with actress Ramsha Khan. But now latest buzz suggests that he is no longer seeing her. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any of these speculations.

Earlier, Ahad and his father also celebrated Dananeer’s graduation, further strengthening the bond between the two families.

To note, Ahad was previously married to actress Sajal Ali in March 2020, but they split in 2021 and were legally divorced in March 2022.

As the rumors swirl, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of what’s really going on between Ahad and Dananeer.