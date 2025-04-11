Dananeer Mobeen says goodbye to Meem Se Mohabbat, fans react

Islamabad: One of 2025’s most loved Pakistani dramas, Meem Se Mohabbat, has officially come to an end and emotions are running high among fans. Lead actress Dananeer Mobeen, who won hearts as Roshi Ayat, took to Instagram to say a quiet yet emotional goodbye. She posted a heartwarming collage featuring some of the most adorable snaps from the show, along with a few behind-the-scenes moments.

The caption was short but full of sentiment: “thank you.”

On April 10, as the final episode aired, her co-star Ahad Raza Mir also shared his feelings in a heartfelt post, writing, “I am so not ready..” a mood that echoed how fans across the country are feeling right now.

I am so not ready for tomorrow. — Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) April 9, 2025

Meem Se Mohabbat last episode reactions

The last episode aired on Thursday night on Hum TV and wrapped up the story with a happy ending. Roshi forgave Talha and chose to return home, a moment that left fans cheering. The emotional yet fulfilling finale was everything viewers had hoped for, especially the beautiful romantic moments between Roshi and Talha that stood out throughout the series.

Fans flooded social media with love and heartbreak.

“Meem se mat jaooo!!!! HUMEIN MEEM SE MOHABBAT HAIII!” one fan cried.

Another wrote, “No more promos on weekends, no more waiting for episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays… what am I gonna do nowww?”

Viewers are now demanding a second season or a fresh drama starring Dananeer and Ahad together again.

“Please make a Meem Se Mohabbat season 2. You have to,” a fan begged.

“Just sign another show ASAP, or else we’ll cry and riot!” another commented.

Directed by Ali Hassan and written by Farhan Ishtiaq, the drama was produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions. With over 1 billion views, Meem Se Mohabbat has truly left its mark as one of the biggest hits of 2025.

Whether or not there’s a season 2, one thing is for sure, MSM will be remembered and cherished for a long, long time.

What’s your take on the last episode of Meem Se Mohabbat? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more such stories and interesting updates from Pakistani entertainment industry.