Danish PM rebukes US attempt to annex Greenland

Oslo: Accusing the US of subjecting Denmark and Greenland to “pressure and threats,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly rejected US attempt to annex the Greenland, citing international law.

“You cannot annex other countries — not even under the pretext of international security,” Frederiksen said at a press conference with Greenlandic officials in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. “National borders, sovereignty, territorial integrity – these are rooted in international law. These principles were established after World War II so that small countries would not have to fear large ones.”

Meanwhile, she expressed deep concern over what she described as pressure and threats from the United States. “When you seek to take over part of the Kingdom (of Denmark)’s territory, when we are subjected to pressure and threats by our closest ally, what are we to think about the country we have admired for so many years?” Frederiksen said.

The press conference, which was broadcast live by Danish broadcaster DR, was held amid US President Donald Trump’s continuous expression of interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mute Egede, the outgoing Greenlandic prime minister, who spoke alongside Frederiksen and the incoming leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen, praised the Danish prime minister’s stance and emphasised the progress made in Denmark-Greenland relations in recent years.

He said that while challenges remain, the two sides are cooperating more closely. “Today’s global situation obliges us to work together. Good friends and allies must stand together to defend the values we have long shared in the Western world,” he said.

Despite the strong language directed at Washington, Frederiksen signaled Denmark’s willingness to maintain dialogue with the US administration, saying she is open to future talks with Trump.

Frederiksen is scheduled to return to Denmark from Greenland on Friday. Her visit comes days after US Vice President JD Vance and an American delegation visited Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland, formerly known as Thule Base, where Vance criticised Denmark for not doing enough for security in the Arctic or for the well-being of the Greenlandic people.

Just hours ahead of the visit by Vance, Greenland announced the formation of a new autonomous government. Four political parties, representing 23 of the 31 seats in Greenland’s parliament, signed a coalition agreement to establish the new government. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, chairman of the Demokraatit (Democratic Party), will serve as prime minister.

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defence.