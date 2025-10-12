Danish Siddiqui Foundation seeks justice as Taliban minister visits India

The Danish Siddiqui Foundation has appealed to the Union government to seek justice for the Pulitzer Prize–winning Indian photojournalist, who was killed while covering the Afghanistan conflict in 2021.

“Captured, tortured, and killed,” the foundation released a statement on Saturday, October 11.

The same day, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India and voiced confidence in stronger ties.

“The visit also provides an opportunity to remind the Taliban of its obligations under international humanitarian law and to encourage cooperation with independent investigations into Danish’s killing,” the statement said.

As the Taliban Foreign Minister visits India, we renew our call for justice. Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize–winning Indian journalist, was captured, tortured, and killed in Afghanistan in 2021 while reporting. We continue to seek truth and accountability. pic.twitter.com/dDHFnOUHnn — Danish Siddiqui Foundation (@DSFAsiaOrg) October 11, 2025

Danish, who worked with Reuters, was covering in Kandahar when he was caught in gunfire between Afghan forces and the Taliban. His death drew international condemnation and calls for accountability from the media and human rights organisations.

In March 2022, Danish’s parents filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court naming senior Taliban leaders, including Mullah Hasan Akhund, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Zabiullah Mujahid, as responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with his killing.

Danish’s work gained immense global recognition when he covered the deadly COVID-19 second wave through his lens, debunking the Union government’s claims that everything was fine. His heartbreaking images fetched him the Pulitzer Prize in 2022, posthumously. He remains India’s most internationally recognised journalist.