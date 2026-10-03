Dar-e-Nijaat: Durefishan’s nikah outfit trends, check its price

Islamabad: The whole internet seems to be talking about Dar-e-Nijaat, the Pakistani drama that has currently become the talk of the town. While the latest episode finally answered the question fans had been waiting for all week, it also gave fashion lovers another reason to talk.

The latest episode featured the much-awaited nikah of Sheheryar Munawar aka Abu Bakar and Durefishan Saleem aka Zaryab. Fans had been eagerly waiting to find out whether Zamil (Nameer Khan) would reach at 4:30 and stop Zaryab and Abu Bakar’s nikah. However, the suspense ended with their nikah, leaving viewers discussing the episode and the unexpected turn of events.

And while the storyline is trending, so is Zaryab’s nikah look.

Durefishan Saleem’s nikah outfit trends

Durefishan Saleem looked stunning as a nikah bride in an ivory pishwas and chooridaar, which she paired with a beautiful gold-and-ivory chaddar dupatta.

The outfit has now caught the attention of girlies and fashionistas, with many admiring its elegant, traditional and minimal bridal aesthetic.

The details of the look are also out. The ivory pishwas featured a striking golden patch on the daman and was custom-made by Rizwan Ahmed. She completed the look with a gold-and-ivory chaddar from Laj by Lajwanti.

Interestingly, the same chaddar has been worn earlier by none other than Hania Aamir. The actress was spotted wearing it when she attended Yashma Gill’s sister’s nikah in January 2025.

With its ivory base, subtle gold detailing and traditional silhouette, Durefishan’s look has already caught the attention of Pakistani fashion followers. The pishwas is reportedly priced at over PKR 85,000.

More about Dar-e-Nijaat

Dar-e-Nijaat premiered on August 1, 2026, on ARY Digital. Written by Umera Ahmed, the drama stars Sheheryar Munawar and Durefishan Saleem in the lead roles.

The drama airs new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 8 PM and has been generating considerable buzz among Pakistani drama fans, including viewers in India.

For Indian viewers looking to catch the episodes, Dar-e-Nijaat is also available on the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel.