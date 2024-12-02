Dark clouds hover over Hyderabad; IMD forecasts rainfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to a gloomy sky as dark clouds hovered overhead, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasting rainfall in the city.

It has also predicted misty or hazy conditions during the morning hours. While Hyderabad is not under a thunderstorm or lightning warning, light rain or drizzle is anticipated, with the forecast extending until December 5.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall, issues warning for Telangana

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, including Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Nalgonda. This alert includes warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in these regions.

Yesterday, several parts of Telangana experienced rainfall, with Nalgonda district recording the highest rainfall at 55.5 mm. In Hyderabad, Khairatabad reported the highest rainfall at 10 mm.

Temperature drop anticipated

Amid the current weather conditions, temperatures have dipped across the state. Adilabad district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 18.6 degrees Celsius, while Hyderabad’s Shaikpet area reported a minimum of 21.5 degrees Celsius.

With today’s rainfall, a decline in minimum temperatures is expected across various districts in Telangana.

As dark clouds persist, Hyderabad residents can also expect cooler and rainier days ahead.