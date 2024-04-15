Darne ki zaroorat nahin hai: PM Modi on changing Indian Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spelt out his vision for a developed India by 2047. Speaking in an interview with ANI, he questioned the opposition for spreading fear that the BJP would seek to change the constitution if it is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

“When I say that I have big plans, Kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai,” he said, adding “I have tried to do everything in the right direction. How do I fulfil the dreams of every family, that is why I say this is a trailer,” the PM said.

On 2047 vision

For his 2047 vision, the PM said the work has been going on for two years. “In 2047 we will be celebrating 100 years of independence. I have taken suggestions of more than 15 lakh people on how they want to see India in the coming 25 years,” he said.

“Secondly, in 10 years, at least two years, we lost to the battle of Covid. And there were many after effects too. Even then, today, if we compare the country in terms of speed, and scale,” he said.

One nation, one election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is the “commitment” of his government.

“The committee formed under chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind has submitted its report. It received very positive and innovative suggestions and the country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report,” the PM said.

The committee recommended that in the first step: simultaneous elections can be held for Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

On electoral bonds

Accusing the opposition of spreading lies through electoral bonds which was recently struck down by the Supreme Court, PM Modi said, “everyone will regret it when there is an honest reflection.”

“The electoral bonds were aimed at curbing black money in elections. Sixteen companies who gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP,” he said.

“Money is spent in elections; no one can deny this. My party also spends, all parties, and candidates spend and money has to be taken from people. I wanted we try something, how can our elections be free from this black money, how can there be transparency? There was a pure thought in my mind,” he said.

‘ED is doing good job’

Refuting the opposition parties’ allegations of “being sent to jail by the BJP government”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the maximum number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics.

“The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics. They are either drug mafia, officers who are involved in corruption, against some of the officers who have created benami assets and have been sent to jail,” he said.

“In the last ten years, we have recovered Rs 2200 crore in cash, while ED before 2014, could only recover Rs 34 lakh cash which can be carried in a school bag. While 70 small trucks (chota haathi) will be needed to keep Rs 2200 crore. It means that the ED is doing a good job,” he added.

On Congress manifesto

The prime minister hit out at the Congress party’s manifesto, saying that it fails the aspirations of the young voters of the country. “This manifesto completely fails the economy. In a way, the manifesto of the opposition destroys the aspiration of the first-time voter of the country. This manifesto will destroy their future. I want to make their lives better. I want to give strength to innovation in the country,” he said.

‘400 paar will lead to changes in Constitution’

On the allegation that ‘400 paar’ would lead to changes in the Constitution leading to the cancellation of diversity, PM said, “I don’t understand that on what basis you (Congress) are levelling such allegations against a man who celebrated the Tamil language – the oldest language – at the UN? They have issues when I wear attires from different states. The problem lies with them – they want to cast the country in the same mould. We worship diversity. We celebrate it.”

“We have said, why can’t one become a doctor or an engineer using their mother tongue (curriculum in local languages)? When I speak about the mother tongue, it means I am celebrating it, I am enhancing its greatness. I met young gamers recently. One of them asked me if I had a message for them. I told them – do a thing, wherever you put down your signatures – do it in your mother language. Take that pride (in your mother tongue). I am trying to bring in diversity. If they have to level allegations, what can I do?” he said.

Excuses: Modi to Oppn

He also denied the allegations by the Opposition that there is a lack of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections and said that laws regarding the institutions were formed before his tenure while adding that the Opposition is only trying to find an excuse for their impending defeat.

He pointed out that the government even passed a bill that keeps a Leader of Opposition in the three-member committee to select the three Election Commissioners. “We have made improvements in the Election Commission. Today, if the Election Commission is formed, then the opposition is also in it. Earlier, the Prime Minister used to sign a file and form the Election Commission. And those who were close to their families, such people became election commissioners.”

The Parliament passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 last December. Under the new system, a three-member committee, comprising the Prime Minister, a Union Minister and the Leader of the Opposition selects the three Election Commissioners.

North-South divide

On the ‘North-South divide’ PM Modi said that India is a country of diversity and viewing it as “different units” is a result of mindlessness. “Bharat ek bahuratna vasundhara hai (India is a country of diversity). Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram’s name? Tamil Nadu…How can you term it a separate (unit)? An individual from Nagaland will not be like a person from Punjab. A person from Kashmir will not be like a Gujarati. Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it,” he said.