Darsheel Safary to reunite with Aamir Khan after 16 years

Mumbai: In a delightful blast from the past, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary have rekindled their on-screen camaraderie after 16 years. Fans of the beloved film Taare Zameen Par are buzzing with excitement as the duo hints at a special project in the works.

The Nostalgic Collage:

Darsheel Safary took to his Instagram handle to share a then-and-now picture from ‘Taare Zameen Par’ with Aamir Khan and another from something that they have recently shot now. Captioning it, he wrote, “BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we’re together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal 4 Days to go!!! (sic).”

Sitaare Zameen Par: A Sequel in the Making?

Darsheel’s cryptic post hints at something exciting: a sequel to Taare Zameen Par titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Could this be the long-awaited continuation of Ishaan’s journey? While some fans speculated that it might be an advertisement, others fervently hoped for a heartwarming reunion on the big screen.

In a recent summit, Aamir Khan shared updates about Sitaare Zameen Par. He revealed that it is his next film as a lead actor, and shooting has already commenced. The film is slated for release by the end of this year, just in time for Christmas. Additionally, reports suggest that actress Genelia will play a pivotal role in the sequel.

Taare Zameen Par touched hearts worldwide with its poignant portrayal of a young boy’s struggle with dyslexia. Aamir Khan’s character, the empathetic teacher, not only taught Ishaan to read and write but also nurtured his creativity and self-worth. Now, with the prospect of Sitaare Zameen Par, fans eagerly await another chapter in this heartwarming saga.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, and Salaam Venky (2022) in a cameo appearance. Darsheel, on the other hand, starred in two movies in 2023 — Hukus Bukus and Kutch Express.