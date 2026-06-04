Darul Uloom Deoband threatens expulsion over smartphones

He said students who need to remain in contact with their families may keep basic keypad mobile phones with them.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 4:24 pm IST
Colourful mosque with domes and minarets, surrounded by lush greenery and palm trees, under a clear blue.
Darul Uloom Deoband

Saharanpur: Darul Uloom Deoband has reiterated its ban on smartphones and warned that students found carrying multimedia mobile phones could face expulsion from the Islamic seminary, officials said on Thursday, June 4.

Teaching activities resumed at the seminary after the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) vacation.

Hostel superintendent Mufti Ashraf Abbas said students had been advised before leaving for the holidays not to bring smartphones when returning to the institution.

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He said students who need to remain in contact with their families may keep basic keypad mobile phones with them.

Abbas warned that any students found carrying a multimedia mobile phone would face strict action.

” If any student is found carrying a multimedia mobile phone, his admission will be cancelled and his name struck off the rolls of the institution,” he said.

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He urged students to adhere to the rules of the seminary and focus on their academic responsibilities.

The hostel superintendent said similar instructions have been issued to students for several years.

According to him, multimedia mobile phones not only waste time but also distract students from their studies.

Darul Uloom Deoband is one of the country’s most prominent Islamic educational institutions.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 4:24 pm IST

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