Dasari memorial: Manchu Manoj steps in After viral video

Hyderabad: The poor condition of legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao’s memorial has shocked Telugu cinema fans. A video showing the memorial covered with wild plants and garbage recently went viral on social media, leading to criticism and concern from fans and film lovers.

Viral Video of Dasari Memorial

The video, shared on Dasari Narayana Rao’s death anniversary, showed the memorial of Dasari and his wife Padma in a neglected state. Bushes, weeds, and waste could be seen around the site.

Many fans expressed disappointment, saying that a person who contributed so much to Telugu cinema deserves better respect and care.

Manchu Manoj Visits Memorial

Actor Manchu Manoj quickly responded after seeing the video. He visited the memorial along with his team and personally supervised the cleaning work.

The team cleared the weeds, removed the garbage, and cleaned the entire area. Manoj also paid tribute to Dasari Narayana Rao and his wife after the cleaning work was completed.

#ManchuManoj Pays Tribute by Cleaning Dasari Ghat on the 9th Death Anniversary of #DasariNarayana Rao Garu pic.twitter.com/DMBVjbvb2P — CineChaiTelugu (@CineChaiTelugu) May 30, 2026

Popular production house Geetha Arts also joined the effort. The company sent its staff to help clean and restore the memorial surroundings.

Their support was appreciated by many people in the film industry and on social media.

The incident has started a discussion about the need to properly maintain the memorials of cinema legends. Fans believe that great personalities like Dasari Narayana Rao should be remembered and honoured with dignity.

While the viral video upset many people, the quick response from Manchu Manoj and Geetha Arts has won praise. Their efforts helped restore respect to the memorial of one of Telugu cinema’s greatest filmmakers.