Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th March 2025 12:33 pm IST
Mumbai: Fans are already thrilled to witness the fresh pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated musical, Aashiqui 3. However, apart from their on-screen collaboration, the duo is now making headlines for their personal lives as dating rumors have taken over the internet.

It all started when a Reddit user shared a video of Sreeleela grooving to Mast Qalandar at a celebration, while Kartik Aaryan was seen capturing the moment and laughing in the background. The party was reportedly held for Kartik’s sister, Kritika Tiwari, who recently became a certified doctor. It was at Kartik’s home. The video, captioned, “Interesting to find Sreeleela there,” quickly went viral, leaving fans speculating about their bond.

Reacting to the clip, one fan pointed out, “Dating rumors again, bro. His sister also follows her on Instagram, and she doesn’t follow every actress not even Kriti.” Another added, “What’s even more interesting is that Sreeleela herself is a doctor… kind of. And she belongs to a family of doctors too!”

Neither Kartik nor Sreeleela or their teams have responded to the dating rumors yet.

Meanwhile, their film Aashiqui 3 is slated for a grand Diwali 2025 release.

