Daughter teaches mother how to book a cab, video wins internet

Bengaluru: Parents often guide their children through life’s challenges, teaching them valuable lessons and helping them navigate the world. However, in today’s digital age, the roles are sometimes reversed, with children helping their parents adapt to technology.

A heartwarming video showing a daughter teaching her mother how to book a cab online has now captured the attention of social media users and won hearts across the internet.

The viral video was shared on Instagram through the account @malini_ki_duniya. The clip carries the caption, “Mom recently learned how to book a cab for herself. Since then, there’s no stopping her.” The simple yet touching moment has resonated with thousands of viewers who related to similar experiences with their own parents.

In the video, a woman can be seen carefully trying to navigate a cab-booking application on her smartphone. Sitting beside her, the daughter patiently guides her through every step of the process, explaining how to enter the destination, select a ride and confirm the booking. The mother listens attentively and follows the instructions, gradually gaining confidence in using the app independently.

The video highlights how technology has become an essential part of everyday life and how younger generations are increasingly helping older family members become digitally empowered.

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Praised for patience

Many social media users praised the daughter’s patience and the mother’s willingness to learn something new.

The clip was viewed nearly 40,000 times and has over 1,000 likes. One user wrote, “What a beautiful moment. My mother recently learned how to make payments using QR codes.” Another commented, “So proud of her for learning something new.” A third user remarked, “The joy of learning new skills has no age limit.”

The video has sparked conversations about digital literacy among senior citizens and the importance of family support in helping older generations embrace technology. As smartphones and online services become increasingly important, such moments reflect how learning can happen at any age and how family bonds continue to evolve in the digital era.

The touching interaction between the mother and daughter serves as a reminder that while parents teach life lessons, children too can play an important role in helping their parents adapt to a rapidly changing world.