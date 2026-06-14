Firm gifts garbage bag to new joinee, social media reacts

Companies often welcome new employees with gifts such as mugs, vouchers, or wellness coupons. However, a Bengaluru-based company took a different approach by gifting a new joinee a garbage bag.

Manisha Dubey, who recently joined Bambrew, shared the experience in a LinkedIn post that quickly gained attention for its humour and practical message.

According to the brand strategist, she arrived at her new workplace expecting the usual corporate welcome gifts. Instead, she found a garbage bag placed on her desk.

Initially confused, Dubey soon realised the gift was surprisingly useful. Having recently relocated to a new city, she found the item practical for her day-to-day needs.

In her post, Dubey pointed out the irony of many companies promoting sustainability while continuing to package gifts in paper and other materials that often go to waste. She praised Bambrew for choosing a practical gift that reflected its environmental values rather than offering a decorative item that might never be used.

Dubey also noted that the garbage bag was durable, leak-proof, and completely plastic-free, making it a genuinely useful addition to her daily life. She described the gift as the beginning of her “environmentally responsible era.”

Social media reacts

Most LinkedIn users responded positively, applauding the company for choosing a thoughtful and useful gift.

One user commented, “What I love about this is that it turns sustainability from a marketing message into a behaviour. Small, practical actions often have a bigger impact than grand statements.”

Another user joked, “Quite funny — and you got 15 of them!”

A third person wrote, “Sometimes the most practical welcome is the one you actually use, haha.”

A fourth added, “The welcome kit that skipped the TED Talk and just solved the problem — love this.”