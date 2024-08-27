David Warner calls Hyderabad his ‘fav place’, shares Charminar pic

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer David Warner and his love for Hyderabad is known for all. He has now once again expressed his deep affection for the City Of Nizams. Warner, who won the hearts of many during his tenure with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL from 2014 to 2021, took to Instagram to share a picture of Hyderabad’s iconic landmark, the Charminar.

“Miss one of my favourite places,” he simply captioned the photo.

INSTAGRAM STORY OF DAVID WARNER…!!!!



– Warner loves Hyderabad a lot. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cUCYJCWQ02 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2024

Warner’s connection to Hyderabad goes beyond cricket. His fondness for Telugu cinema blossomed during the Covid-19 lockdown when he and his family delighted fans by dancing to Allu Arjun’s hit song Butta Bomma. This sparked a wave of viral videos where Warner morphed his face into famous Telugu film stars like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Prabhas.

From reenacting Prabhas’ iconic role in Baahubali to Chiranjeevi’s character in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Warner’s playful tributes have made him a sensation among Telugu audiences.

David Warner’s legacy with SRH is fondly remembered by fans, particularly for his leadership from 2015 to 2021. Under his captaincy, SRH clinched their only IPL title in 2016, a moment that remains etched in the team’s history. However, his journey with SRH ended in 2021 when he was removed as captain and subsequently dropped from the team. Despite this, his love for Hyderabad and its culture remains unwavering.

Following his departure from SRH, Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2022 IPL auction, where he continues to showcase his exceptional cricketing talent.

However, his bond with Hyderabad and the Telugu film industry endures, as evidenced by his continued engagement with the city and its people on social media.