David Warner gears up to promote his debut Tollywood movie

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer David Warner is making his debut in Tollywood! The famous cricketer, who loves Telugu cinema, will be seen in a special cameo in the upcoming movie Robinhood. The film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela and is directed by Venky Kudumula. Fans are already excited about the film’s songs, and now Warner’s role is making it even bigger.

Warner to Promote the Movie

Exciting news! The makers of Robinhood have confirmed that David Warner will not only act in the film but also help in its promotions. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers announced this at a pre-release event. Director Venky Kudumula also said that Warner’s role is more than just a small appearance, and his presence will add extra excitement.

Ravi shared, “David Warner has made a cameo in the film. It’ll be exciting.” Adding to the buzz, director Venky Kudumula recently revealed at a press meet in Hyderabad that Warner won’t just be making an appearance on-screen—he’ll also be actively participating in the film’s promotions.

Warner’s Love for Telugu Cinema

Warner has a huge fan following in Telugu states, thanks to his time with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. He often shares fun videos dancing to Allu Arjun’s songs, which makes him even more loved by fans. He shot his part for Robinhood in Australia in September 2024, and his appearance in the movie is expected to be a treat for both cricket and movie lovers.

Originally, Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to be the female lead, but due to date issues, Sreeleela joined the project. The movie was first planned to release on December 25, 2024, but it got delayed. Now, it is set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025.