David Warner signs his first Tollywood film, check details

Hyderabad: David Warner, the popular Australian cricketer, has always entertained Telugu cinema and Hyderabad cricket fans with his fun reels and dance moves. He is well known on social media for his Pushpa inspired videos. Now, there is exciting news—Warner is making his debut in Tollywood!

David Warner in Robinhood

It is now confirmed that Warner will appear in a special role in the upcoming Telugu film Robinhood. The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is set to release on March 28, 2025. Producer Ravi Shankar revealed that Warner had already filmed his scenes in Australia in September 2024.

Warner’s Love for Telugu Cinema

Warner shares a strong bond with Telugu fans. As a former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, he became a favorite among cricket lovers. He also enjoys Tollywood films and often posts videos recreating famous Telugu movie scenes. His Pushpa pose went viral, and even Allu Arjun noticed and shared it on Instagram.

About the Film Robinhood

Robinhood stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles. It is an action-comedy with a modern twist on the classic Robin Hood story. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Shine Tom Chacko, and Rajendra Prasad. Music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

With Warner’s fun and lively personality, his Tollywood debut is sure to be a treat for fans. Everyone is excited to see him on the big screen when Robinhood releases on March 28, 2025!