Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Salim Fruit detained by NIA

Mumbai: Six persons including Salim Fruit were detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from different areas of Mumbai for interrogation in connection with the raids conducted against associates of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

Six persons detained have been identified as Saleem Fruit, Kayyum, Sami Hingora, Guddu Pathan, Mobina Bhiwandiwala and Aslam Patani, according to an official statement issued by NIA.

NIA conducted searches at 24 places in Mumbai Commissionerate and 5 places in Mira Road Bhayandar Commissionerate today.

The case pertains to terror activities of the international terrorist network of D-Company involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates who are allegedly indulged in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of FICN and unauthorised possession of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with the international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).

During the searches, various incriminating materials including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash, huge cash and firearms were seized.

Further investigation into the case continues.