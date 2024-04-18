Dawoodi Bohras in turmoil when a section of community raises pro-Modi slogans

Bhopal: Bohra sect of Muslims known as Dawoodi Bohra Samaj is in turmoil following the raising of pro-PM Narendra Modi slogans like ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’’, and “Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai” at Bohra Jamaat Khana (Community centre) in Aliganj in Bhopal city, on the occasion of Eid Milan programme. Bohra community also waved placards of PM Modi inside the community centre.

The Dawoodi Bohra community members raised slogans for PM Modi in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Alok Sharma from Bhopal. The people of Bohra community also raised the slogan of “Abki baar 400 paar”. Members sang praises of Prime Minister Modi and prayed for his success.

The BJP candidate from Bhopal parliamentary constituency Alok Sharma had reached the Dawoodi Bohra community hall along with his supporters carrying placards hailing PM Modi who distributed it among the assemblage. Sharma said: “Bohra community has raised the slogans in Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Khana for PM Narendra Modi. It shows that community appreciates economic policy of PM Modi.”

Meanwhile, the raising of slogans in the favour of BJP has stirred a controversy within the Dawoodi Bohra community and divided it in two camps. The other camp which has vehemently opposed the raising of slogans in the Eid Milan programme assembled in front of Hyderi Masjid. They held a Press Conference to point out that it was Jamaat khana (community hall) and not nearby Hyderi Masjid where the programme was held but on the Social media it was propagated as Hyderi Masjid.

The group opposing the incident of sloganeering is also very much aghast with Johar Ali, the Bhopal Aamil (Dawoodi Bohra’s Religious Head) who presided over the Eid Milan programme. They have complained against him to the Bohra’s Supreme leader Syedna at the Mumbai headquarters. The Aamil has reportedly been summoned by the headquarters to give explanation about the episode with which the Dawoodi Bhopal Bohra Samaj is presently seized with.

According to Shaikh Murtaza, public relation officer of the Dawoodi Bohra community, has also clarified that it was Jamaat khana (community hall) and not any Masjid where the Eid Milan programme was held.

It may be mentioned here that Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community is economically most influential community among the Muslims; hence, BJP considers them favourable to its politics. Most of the people of this community are traders. Their business community has been supporting the PM Modi since long.