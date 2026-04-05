Day post GHMC anti-encroachment drive, AIMIM leaders booked

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have booked cases following a face-off between them and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Rahmath Baig and his supporters during the GHMC anti-encroachment drive.

Sahil Akbar, a former AIMIM corporator and current in charge of Ghansi Bazaar Division, was arrested. On Sunday, April 5, he was sent to judicial remand.

Baig, Akbar and locals protested against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s drive across all six zones. Under the Charminar Zone, 52 encroachments were removed along the Laad Bazar-Puranapul Road stretch, with 17 permanent and 35 temporary structures.

Also Read GHMC removes around 800 encroachments in a single day

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Charminar constable Dheeraj Tiwari, alleging that Baig, Akbar and others manhandled and abused him and his colleagues during bandobast duty for a GHMC drive from Laad Bazar to Puranapul.

Constable Tiwari claims he was caught by his collar and pushed aggressively. He fell and fractured his right hand.

Akbar has been sent to judicial remand while a case was booked against Baig.