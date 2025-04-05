Daylight saving time to begin in Saudi schools from April 6

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to implement daylight saving time across all public and private schools from Sunday, April 6.

This comes as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and align school schedules with seasonal changes.

This adjustment, which coincides with the start of the third academic term following the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, was announced by several regional education directorates, including those in Riyadh, Asir, Al Baha, and other areas.

In Riyadh, the General Administration of Education confirmed that morning assembly will begin at 6:15 am, with the first class starting promptly at 6:30 am. This schedule will remain in effect until 1 Muharram 1447 AH (June 26, 2025).

يعاود طلاب وطالبات #تعليم_الرياض يوم الأحد 8 شوال 1446هـ استكمال مسيرتهم التعليمية خلال الفصل الدراسي الثالث، وذلك بعد إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك، وفق التوقيت الصيفي المعتمد. pic.twitter.com/wyK7LujhIu — إدارة تعليم الرياض (@MOE_RYH) April 3, 2025

In Asir, schools will follow a slightly later timetable, with morning line-up at 6:45 am and classes commencing at 7 am. Meanwhile, the Al Baha region will begin with assembly at 7 am, followed by the first class at 7:15 am.

Education authorities across the Kingdom have urged schools to adhere to the revised schedule, emphasising the importance of punctuality and discipline in maintaining an effective learning environment.