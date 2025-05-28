Days after letter to KCR, Kavitha launches Singareni Jagruthi

Hyderabad: Days after her letter to her father and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao regarding organisational matters became public, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha announced the formation of Singareni Jagruthi.

This new organisation aims to work for the welfare of coal company workers, in association with the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS).

The TBGKS, which was affiliated with the BRS, had been the recognised trade union of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd until the Congress party came to power.

Preference to Bahujans: Kavitha

Kavitha made it clear that Singareni Jagruthi would give preference to ‘Bahujans’ and youth, aligning with the themes she has promoted in recent months.

Unlike her earlier initiative, Telangana Jagruthi, this new outfit is intended to have political overtones. She made this announcement during a meeting with her followers and Singareni workers in Hyderabad.

In recent months, Kavitha has undertaken several programmes focused on social justice, not directly linked to the BRS.

Coordinators appointed for 11 mining areas.

She has appointed coordinators for Singareni Jagruthi across 11 mining areas. Kavitha stated that dependent jobs in Singareni were revived under KCR’s leadership, but she accused the current Congress government of planning to undermine the company in collaboration with the Centre.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about Kavitha’s next move, especially after reports that the party leadership, through a close confidante, conveyed that she had been given every possible opportunity within the BRS and that there was no scope for further advancement for her in the party.

Adding to the speculation, BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao claimed that Kavitha would launch a new party on June 2 and embark on a padayatra following the announcement.