KTR embarks on US, UK tour for BRS silver jubilee celebrations

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, May 27 embarked on a tour of the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) for the party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

The visit includes a mix of political, academic, and industry engagements, reflecting Telangana’s growing global stature and KTR’s role in shaping its modern narrative.

In the UK, KTR will participate in India Week 2025, hosted by Bridge India in London, where he will deliver the keynote address. The event will be attended by global policymakers, political leaders, and thought leaders.

KTR’s address will focus on the transformative governance model of the BRS government over the past nine years, highlighting Telangana’s innovation-driven development, inclusive policies, and global aspirations.

During the same visit, KTR will inaugurate the Knowledge Centre of Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) in Warwick. PDSL provides advanced R&D services to leading automotive brands such as McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover.

The newly established centre includes a cutting-edge Near-Shore Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Test Facility, which signifies Telangana’s deepening links with global mobility technology ecosystems. KTR’s presence underlines the state’s commitment to fostering technological innovation and international collaboration.

In the United States, KTR will be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations on June 1 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The event, organized by Telangana NRIs, is expected to draw thousands of participants who supported the Telangana movement and continue to contribute to its global recognition.

On June 2, KTR will address Indian students at the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas). His interaction with students will focus on themes such as youth leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the role of education in nation-building. Known for inspiring young minds through his practical and visionary approach, KTR will encourage the student community to participate in India’s growth story with a futuristic outlook.

There is tremendous enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora, particularly among Telangana NRIs, entrepreneurs, and students in both the UK and the US.

KTR’s visit is being seen as a significant opportunity to strengthen ties with the diaspora and position Telangana as a global leader in innovation, governance, and economic progress.