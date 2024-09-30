Days after massive protest, demolition of illegal portions of Dharavi mosque begins

On September 21, hundreds of residents had blocked the arterial 90-feet road in Dharavi to stop a BMC team from demolishing illegal portions of the mosque.

Published: 30th September 2024 10:32 pm IST
Dharavi slums (Credits: mint.com)

Mumbai: The demolition of unauthorised portions of a mosque in Dharavi in Mumbai has begun, office bearers of the trust that manages the place of worship said on Monday.

A report on the demolition has been submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, an office bearer told PTI.

“Since the mosque is surrounded by slums, it might take some time for the demolition to be completed,” he added.

On September 21, hundreds of residents had blocked the arterial 90-feet road in Dharavi to stop a BMC team from demolishing illegal portions of the mosque.

To defuse the situation, trustees of the mosque held talks and submitted a written request to the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of the BMC’s G North ward seeking four to five days to remove these portions.

During the protest, some individuals allegedly pelted stones at a BMC vehicle, breaking its front glass, after which an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

