Days after receiving notice, Mahesh Babu requests new ED date

Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu has requested a new date to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stating he is currently shooting abroad. The notices were issued following recent searches conducted on Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group, which the actor had endorsed in the past.

The Tollywood superstar was scheduled to appear before the ED office located at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad on April 28.

Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers are being probed after the Telangana police lodged a complaint against K Satish Chandra Gupta and Narendra Surana, accusing alleged money laundering.

According to sources, Gupta and Surana are accused of committing fraud, including selling plots in unauthorised layouts, selling the same plot to multiple people, and giving false registration guarantees. The ED suspects an illegal transaction of Rs 100 has been made.

Further investigations revealed that Sai Surya Developers had allegedly paid Rs 5.9 crore to Mahesh Babu for promoting their projects. Of this, Rs 3.4 crore was reportedly paid through cheques and the remaining Rs 2.5 crore in cash.