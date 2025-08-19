Days after SC relief, The Wire journalists summoned in sedition case

Nearly a week after the Supreme Court protected The Wire from any “coercive action” by Assam Police, the Guwahati Crime Branch on Monday, August 18, summoned founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and senior journalist Karan Thapar in connection with a fresh sedition case.

While an earlier summons was issued to Varadarajan on August 12, Thapar received an identical summons for the same FIR on Monday. The Wire states that neither the date, time, nor details of the offence were mentioned in the FIR.

“It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Failure to attend/ comply with the terms of this Notice can render you liable for arrest,” read the summons.

Varadarajan and Thapar will appear at the Crime Branch office in Panbazaar on August 22.

On August 12, the apex court granted interim protection to Varadarajan in connection with an FIR filed by a BJP officeholder over a report (IAF Lost Fighter Jets to Pak Because of Political Leadership’s Constraints’: Indian Defence Attache), during Operation Sindoor.

However, the fresh summons does not clearly mention what article or video the Crime Branch’s FIR relate to.

Will cooperate with probe but FIR copy first: Journalists

In response, both Varadarajan and Thapar said they are willing to cooperate with the investigation, but stressed that the constitutional safeguards laid down by India’s courts must be followed. They further noted that they cannot be summoned or expected to answer questions without first being provided a copy of the FIR to which the investigation relates.