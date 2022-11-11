Days before Hyderabad show, Vir Das says ‘Trust the audience’

Stand-up comedian Vir Das on Thursday released a video with his audience post a show, slamming allegations over which his show in Bengaluru, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled.

The comedian’s show was cancelled under right-wing pressure for allegedly hurting “Hindu religious sentiments and showing India in a poor light”.

Right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti filed a complaint against the comedian and pressurised the show’s organizer, forcing them to cancel the event.

The price of each ticket varied from Rs 2,000 to 3,500. The show’s organizers will pay back anyone who purchased tickets.

“I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience,” Vir Das tweeted.

I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/NTT9T5cEq9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 10, 2022

In the video, which has already received over 23,000 views, Vir Das asks the audience:

“Did we target any specific religion here tonight? Did we target any specific government or leader here tonight? Did this show defame India or make you feel ashamed to be Indian?” to each, the audience replies in the negative.

The Vyalikaval police station had received a police report from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The comedian was scheduled to perform at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram on Friday. He received a significant backlash last year after his “Two Indias” monologue went viral in the US.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien, as a response to the cancellation of the Bengaluru show, has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata.

“Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let’s get this going,” the TMC’s leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

Vir Das, who is currently touring India for his “Wanted Tour”, is all set to perform in Hyderabad on November 20. According to the online ticket booking platform Book My Show, the venue for the impending event is Shilpakala Vedika located in Madhapur, Hitech City here.