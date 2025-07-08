DCA arrests one for selling fake epilepsy medication in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Monday arrested one person for allegedly selling counterfeit epilepsy medication in Hyderabad.

Manish Kumar, a partner and designated competent person of Arvind Pharma Distributors, was apprehended in SBI Staff Colony, Gandhinagar.

He is accused of selling spurious ‘Levipil 500’ tablets, an anti-epileptic drug falsely labelled as manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

Officials confirmed that the seized batch of Levipil 500 was a counterfeit version of Levetiracetam 500 mg tablets and not manufactured by the reputed pharmaceutical company as claimed on the packaging.

Kumar was produced before the magistrate in Secunderabad and sent to judicial remand until July 23. He has since been lodged in Chanchalguda Jail.

Director General of the DCA, Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS, directed officials to maintain zero tolerance against the sale and distribution of counterfeit or spurious medicines. He stated that strict legal action will be taken against medical shops, dealers, or pharmacies involved in such illegal activities, adding that all offenders will be brought to justice in accordance with the law.