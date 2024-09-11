DCA busts illegal cough syrup manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Control Administration (DCA) on September 9, sealed an illegal cough manufacturing unit in Hyderabad and seized stock worth Rs 65,000.

The facility, Akhil Life Sciences in Prashant Nagar, IDA, Kukatpally, was engaged in unauthorized manufacturing of the syrup without the requisite drug license for the product, DG, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said in a statement.

The DCA teams, which raided the drug manufacturing facility on Monday, seized 635 bottles of 100 ml each of unlicensed Glycoril Cough Syrup, which should have been manufactured only after receiving a drug manufacturing license from DCA.

Printed labels of the product from the possession of C Bhaskar Reddy, proprietor of Akhil Life Sciences were also seized.

Drugs manufactured without a drug license may fail to meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) and Drugs Rules, 1945 and can have serious implications on a patient’s health.

“Manufacturing and selling drugs without a valid drug manufacturing license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to 5 years,” Kamalasan Reddy said.