Hyderabad: Fake doctor arrested in Uppal, medicines seized

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old lab technician, was apprehended by the special operations team of Malkajgiri on Tuesday for illegally running a clinic and diagnostic centre in Uppal under the name Manikanta Poly Clinic & Diagnostic Centre.

During a raid at the facility, authorities confiscated medicines and prescription books.

Koyalagudem Bikshapathi, a resident of Boduppal, had been treating patients for various ailments without the required qualifications and legal documents to operate the clinic.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.