Hyderabad: Fake doctor arrested in Uppal, medicines seized

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2024 8:29 am IST
Telangana: Police nabs five gang of offenders in Gudimalkapur robbery case
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old lab technician, was apprehended by the special operations team of Malkajgiri on Tuesday for illegally running a clinic and diagnostic centre in Uppal under the name Manikanta Poly Clinic & Diagnostic Centre.

During a raid at the facility, authorities confiscated medicines and prescription books.

Koyalagudem Bikshapathi, a resident of Boduppal, had been treating patients for various ailments without the required qualifications and legal documents to operate the clinic.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2024 8:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button