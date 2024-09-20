Illegal sale of steroids to gym goers in Hyderabad busted

Hyderabad: In a recent raid on unlicensed premises in Koti, Hyderabad, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), seized 22 varieties of steroid medicines including androgen and anabolic steroids worth Rs 2 lakh, being sold to gym goers and bodybuilders.

The business was run in the name of ‘Rakesh Distributor,’ located at Esamiya Bazar in Koti by a man, identified as Rakesh Kanodia. According to the DCA officials, the seized medicines, pose significant threats to human health. The medicine was being misused to gain weight and muscular growth.

Prolonged use of these drugs can lead to cardiovascular disorders, liver damage, kidney failure, infertility, and psychiatric disorders, among other health complications, said director general, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

A case has been registered against the arrested Rakesh Kanodia and further investigations are underway.