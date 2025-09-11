DCA officials raid premises of quack in Nizamabad.

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials on 10th September, 2025 raided the premises of a quack/unqualified practitioner Resu Naresh located at Mugpal mandal, Nizamabad district, who was allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 29 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, cough syrups, antiulcer drugs etc. stocked at the premises without a drug licence. Total stocks worth Rs. 8,000 are seized.

The DCA officials detected higher generation ‘antibiotics’, viz., cefuroxime at the clinic during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’, said the DCA officials.

R. Srilatha, Drugs Inspector, Nizamabad Rural and V. Srikanth, Drugs Inspector, Nizamabad Urban carried out the raid under the supervision of N. Narsiah, Assistant Director, Nizamabad. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.