DCA raids at hospitals in Hyderabad uncover illegal narcotics

Hyderabad: Based on credible information regarding the illegal possession and sale of narcotic drugs, officers from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), along with officers from the prohibition and excise department, carried out raids at Bakoban Hospital, Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, and BVK Reddy Hospital, Warasiguda, Boudhnagar, Secunderabad, on Friday, October 8.

During the raid, officials detected huge stocks of Narcotic Drugs, including Fentanyl Injections 50 mcg/ml ampoules, which were illegally stocked for sale at the hospitals without an NDPS license, as well as Psychotropic Substances, such as Ketamine Hydrochloride Injections 50 mg/ml vials and Midazolam Injections 1mg/ml (10 ml vial).

Also Read Telangana: DCA seizes ayurvedic medicine for misleading claims

Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act at Charminar Prohibition & Excise Station and Musheerabad Prohibition & Excise Station against the accused.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.