DCA raids illegal clinic, seizes antibiotics and steroids

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials, on Saturday, February 21, raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner in Hanamkonda district who was allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid at the clinic of Racharla Prabhakar, situated at Shayampet village, Shayampet mandal, in Hanamkonda, the officials detected 30 varieties of medicines, including Physician’s Samples, Institutional Supply medicines, antibiotics, steroids, and habit-forming drugs such as Tramadol injections, etc., which were illegally stocked at the premises. The total worth of the stock seized is Rs. 35,000.

The DCA officials found several higher-generation ‘antibiotics’ at the clinic during the raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

Officials found ‘steroids’ at the clinic of the quack.

J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Hanumakonda, and P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Warangal, carried out the raid under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal.

DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.