DCA raids medical shop in Medchal-Malkajgiri; 23 expired drugs seized

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at Bhagyashree Medical and general shop in Neredmet of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday, February 25 seizing 23 varieties of drugs, including expired antibiotics and antifungal medicines.

The expired drugs, worth Rs 5,000, were seized stocked alongside saleable medicines.

The raid was carried out by the Telangana DCA after they got a tip-off regarding the expired stocking of medicines.

The violation of the conditions of the drug license is an offence punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which may result in imprisonment for up to two years.

Further investigation is ongoing.

In a separate operation, DCA officials identified medicines with misleading claims in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. These products falsely claimed to treat diabetes, kidney stones, viral fever, nervous disorders, and heart diseases.

Raids at medical shops in Sangareddy, Puppalaguda, Shahabad, Mahabubabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and LB Nagar uncovered several such products, including Madhunashini Vati Extra Power for diabetes, Natural Pashbheda Powder for kidney stones, Platirols for viral fever, and Atibala Powder for nervous disorders and heart diseases.

DCA officials stated that investigations are ongoing and legal action will be taken against all offenders.

Also Read Telangana DCA seizes illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 6.70 lakh

On February 18, DCA raided an unlicensed godown at Laxmi Narayana Nagar Colony in Uppal of Hyderabad and seized illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 6.70 lakh. The DCA officers apprehended Addanki Venkata Suresh Babu, who had been stocking drugs at the warehouse without a valid licence.

During the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines and expired drugs including abortion kits, analgesics, and antihistaminic drugs.