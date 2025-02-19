Telangana DCA seizes illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 6.70 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Tuesday, February 18, raided an unlicensed godown at Laxmi Narayana Nagar Colony in Uppal of Hyderabad and seized illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 6.70 lakh.

The DCA officers apprehended Addanki Venkata Suresh Babu, who had been stocking drugs at the warehouse without a valid licence.

During the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines and expired drugs including abortion kits, analgesics, and antihistaminic drugs.

The raid was carried out by the Telangana DCA after they got a tip-off regarding the illegal stocking of medicines.

DCA officers have sent the samples for analysis. Further investigation is on the way.

The Telangana DCA warned that stocking drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the

Drugs and Cosmetics Act, punishable with imprisonment for up to five years. Stringent action will be taken against wholesalers and dealers if found to be operating illegally, said the Telangana DCA in a statement.

The Telangana DCA encouraged citizens to report any suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas.

Citizens can complain to the Drugs Control Administration regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, at the toll-free number 1800-599-6969, which will be operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days.