DCA raids unlicensed medical stores across Hyderabad, Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) raided unlicensed medical stores across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Thursday, November 14.

In Komatwadi, Noorkhan Bazar, an unlicensed medical shop being run by Dr Yahya Aslam Bin Mahfooz illegally without a valid drug license was raided. TSDCA seized 23 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, etc. worth Rs 18,000 from the illegally run medical shop.

Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.

In separate cases, the authorities conducted raids at two facilities operated by quacks at Chintal and Sangareddy.

At Chintal, Quthbullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri, the DCA raided the facility of P Ravindran, who was practising medicine without any qualification and seized 22 varieties of drugs. At Fasalwadi village, Sangareddy district, the DCA teams raided the facility of quack Devasoth Gopal and seized 21 varieties of drugs worth Rs 40, 000.

In another raid, the DCA detected Thioget Tablets (Thiamine Hydrochloride 100 mg tablets), manufactured by Lakra Polytex, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, that were circulating in the market.

The product (Thioget Tablets) was falsely manufactured under a ‘food license (FSSAI license)’ and claimed to be a food product, nutraceutical.

According to the label composition of the product, it is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The product must be manufactured only under a ‘drug licence’ issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP) outlined in Schedule M of the Drugs Rules.

Additionally, it must meet the quality standards prescribed in the ‘Indian Pharmacopoeia’ (IP) as mandated.