DCA raids unqualified clinic in Karimnagar, seizes medicines

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials, on Saturday, February 7, raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner, Vemula Sai Krishna, situated at Hima Bindu First Aid Centre, Gattubuthkur Village, Gangadhara mandal, Karimnagar district, who was conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, officials detected 73 varieties of medicines, including 19 varieties of Physician’s Samples, antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, antihypertensive drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., stocked at the premises without a drug licence. The worth of the stock seized is Rs. 27,879.

DCA officials found several higher generation antibiotics, such as Cefotaxime, Cefpodoxime, Cefixime, etc., at the clinic during the raid.

The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of Antimicrobial Resistance.

Officials found steroids at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

Smt. S. Umarani, Drugs Inspector, Karimnagar (FAC), carried out the raid under the supervision of K. Dass, Assistant Director, Karimnagar (FAC).

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.