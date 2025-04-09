DCA raids unqualified practitioner’s clinic in Telangana

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Tuesday raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner, Gadam Manoj, in Medaram village, Tadvai mandal, Mulugu district, based on specific information.

During the raid, the DCA team discovered 35 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, and analgesics, stored without a valid drug license. Physician’s samples were also found on the premises. Medicines worth Rs 18,000 were seized.

Among the antibiotics detected at the clinic were Cefixime, Cefpodoxime, and Amoxycillin. V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of DCA, warned that the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals could have disastrous consequences for public health, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Officials also found Dexamethasone, a steroid, at the quack’s clinic. They emphasized that the misuse of steroids can lead to severe health issues, such as immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects.

The raid was conducted by P. Pavani, Drugs Inspector, Bhupalpally, under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal.

Samples were collected for further analysis. Kamalasan Reddy stated that a detailed investigation would follow, and strict legal action would be taken against all offenders.

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, stocking drugs for sale without a license is a punishable offense, carrying a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment.