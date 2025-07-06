DCA seizes counterfeit tablets in Hyderabad, Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana seized spurious drugs (counterfeit versions) of ‘Levipil 500’ tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg), which were falsely claimed to be manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited.

During raids conducted in Hyderabad and Karimnagar, a counterfeit version of ‘Levipil 500’ tablets was found circulating in the market. DCA officials confiscated the fake drugs from two locations: Arvind Pharma Distributors in SBI Colony, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad, and Venu Medical Agencies in Sai Nagar, Doctors Street, Karimnagar.

‘Levipil 500’ tablet is an anti-epileptic medication used to treat epileptic seizures.