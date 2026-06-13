DCA seizes pharmaceutical excipient worth Rs 70.56 L in Alwal

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided the premises of DK Pharmaceuticals in Old Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Friday and seized pharmaceutical excipients allegedly being sold with tampered labels and false manufacturing details.

During the inspection at the firm’s premises in Mangapuram Colony, DCA officials seized 12 cardboard drums containing a total of 240 kg of Hydroxypropyl Betadex USP/NF, a pharmaceutical excipient widely used in drug formulations as a solubilising and stabilising agent.

According to officials, the stock carried labels bearing Batch No. RHPB/2026/05/002, Manufacturing Date May 2026 and Expiry Date April 2029. The labels claimed that the product had been manufactured by DK Pharmaceuticals at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district.

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However, further investigation revealed that the manufacturing facility mentioned on the labels did not exist. DCA officials alleged that the partners of DK Pharmaceuticals, Sateesh Babu Dhulapalli and Nagaswami Katragadda, had removed the original labels from the excipient and affixed fabricated labels carrying false manufacturing details.

Seized stock valued at Rs 70.56 L

The seized stock, valued at approximately Rs 70.56 lakh, was confiscated during the raid. Samples of the excipient were collected and sent for laboratory analysis, a press release said.

The DCA said further investigation is underway to determine the source of the material and the extent of the alleged violations.