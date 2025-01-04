DCA seizes unlicensed medicines worth Rs 30K in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Friday, January 3, raided a medical store in Hyderabad, and seized unlicensed medicine worth Rs 30,000.

The raid was conducted in Allapur of Kukatpally. The accused identified as Sarangi Naga Shiva was operating an unlicensed medical store; during the raid, officials detected unauthorised stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale.

59 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, antiulcer drugs, anti-diabetic drugs, and antihypertensive drugs, were found stocked for sale at the premises.

N Sahaja, Drugs Inspector, Kukatpally, E Naresh Reddy, drugs inspector, Balanagar and Dr R Geethanjali, drugs inspector, Prashanthnagar carried out the raid under the supervision of G Sreenivas, Assistant Director, Medchal and T. Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad.

DCA officers seized the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, said officials.