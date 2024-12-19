Illegal medical shops in Hyderabad raided; meds worth Rs 35K seized

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided medical shops in Hyderabad being run illegally.

Acting on credible information regarding the illegal sale of medicines, raided a medical shop by the name of Sri Sai Bhavani Medical and General Stores, Krishna Nagar Colony, Vampuguda, Kapra, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The medical shop was found to be operating illegally at the said premises without a valid drug licence, said the DCA officials.

In a separate operation, DCA officials of Secunderabad Zone, acting on credible information regarding the illegal sale of medicines, raided a medical shop operating in Banda Maisamma Clinic, in Community Hall, Ground floor, at Banda Maisamma Nagar, Near Indira Park. The Hyderabad medical shop was also found to be operating illegally at the said premises without a valid drug licence.

Also Read Amid cold wave, Zoo Park in Hyderabad installs heaters for animals

During the two raids, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantities of medicines for sale. A total of 76 varieties of medicines including Antibiotics, Steroids, Antiulcer drugs, IV fluids, Antihypertensive drugs, etc. were found stocked for sale at the said two premises. Drugs valued at Rs. 35,000 were seized during the raids, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG Drug Control Administration.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken against the medical shop owners as per the law, said an official of the Hyderabad DCA.