Amid cold wave, Zoo Park in Hyderabad installs heaters for animals

Hyderabad: Ahead of severe winter the authorities at Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad are taking adequate measures to protect the animals from the bitter cold. The zoo authorities introduced heaters to help keep the wildlife warm and care is being taken to ensure animals and birds survive seasonal ailments.

“Room heaters have been arranged in all the night houses for the big cats including tigers, leopards, cheetahs, and lions, and also in the primate night houses for inmates like baboons, chimpanzees, and lion-tailed macaques,” said the Hyderabad Zoo Park officials.

Apart from room heaters, gunny bags are being used to cover nighthouses, wherever necessary. Wooden planks have also been kept on the ground.

The nighthouses of reptiles are provided with dry leaves, bulbs, and small pots while aviaries are covered with green cloth. Nest boxes are set up, particularly for macaws and cockatoos, and similar birds that are sensitive to the weather.

For small monkeys, wooden boxes with dry paddy straw and a room heater in the nighthouse are provided.

Similarly, the mouse deer breeding centre is covered with a green cloth on the outer side and provided with dry paddy straw.

The temperature at Zoo Park is lower compared to other areas of Hyderabad owing to the vast green cover and the vast expanse of Mir Alam Tank.