‘Dead or Alive’: Israel vows to capture new Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Israeli leaders responded to the news that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar has been named the organization’s new commander by the leadership who live in hiding in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Taking to X, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz stated the election of Yahya Sinwar as the leader of Hamas must send a clear message to the world that the Palestinian issue is now completely controlled by Iran and Hamas.

“Iran is working to smuggle weapons into Jordan to destabilize the Jordanian regime and then flood the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria and the entire area with weapons and funding to establish another terror front from the east against Israel’s major population centres,” he alleged.

The election of Yahya Sinwar as the leader of Hamas must send a clear message to the world that the Palestinian issue is now completely controlled by Iran and Hamas.



Without Israeli action in Gaza, the area would fall entirely under Hamas control. In Judea and Samaria, Abbas and…

In the series of posts, Katz wrote, “The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the earth.”

The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the earth.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari, in an interview with the Saudi Arabian publication Al-Arabiya, said, “Yahya Sinwar is a terrorist, who is responsible for the most brutal terrorist attack in history on October 7th.”

He added that the only place for Sinwar is beside Mohammed Deif, a Hamas leader recently killed in an IDF strike in Gaza, and the rest of the October 7th Hamas fighters.

“This is another proof that there is no difference between the so-called ‘political branch’ and the ‘terror branch’ of Hamas. The hunt for Sinwar will not stop until we catch him, dead or alive,” said the director of the digital diplomacy bureau, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

