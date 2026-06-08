Dead toddler’s body covered in salt as family hopes for ‘miracle’

Bagalkot: A heartbreaking tragedy in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district has occurred, where the family of an 18-month-old girl, who drowned, attempted to bring her back to life through superstitious beliefs.

Amina Pathan accidentally slipped into a sump in Navanagar’s Sector 38 locality while playing outside her home.

Unable to come to terms with the loss, the family followed a belief that drowning victims can be revived if their bodies are covered in salt. Hoping for a miracle, they placed the child’s body in a large quantity of salt, exposing only her face.

The practice continued even after the body was shifted to Bagalkot District Hospital for post-mortem. Her family remained at the hospital and recited prayers and Quranic verses.

The body remained in the salt for over two hours.

Doctors intervened and explained to the family that there was no possibility of revival. Following extensive counselling, the parents and relatives finally agreed to discontinue the ritual and proceed with the legal and medical formalities.