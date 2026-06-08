Why well-paid software engineer driving Rapido in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru: A viral social media post about a software engineer working as a Rapido biker on weekends despite earning a high salary at a multinational company (MNC) has triggered a wider discussion on financial pressures faced by professionals in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru.

The post, shared by an X user named Shabaz, narrates his experience of booking a Rapido ride to Bannerghatta. While conversing, he realised that his driver is a senior software developer with a six-figure monthly salary.

Today, while traveling to Bannerghatta, I booked a Rapido.



The rider, a 35-year old, started speaking in Kannada, realized mine wasn’t great, and switched to English. He asked what I do, and I told him I’m a software engineer.



Then he told me he’s also a software developer at… pic.twitter.com/wCfgB6Vb8D — Shabaz (@Shabaz1406) June 6, 2026

Curious about why someone with such an income would take up a part-time job, Shabaz asked him the reason. The software engineer said it was for additional income.

The revelation left the Rapido passenger surprised and prompted him to reflect on the rising cost of living in India’s technology capital. In his post, Shabaz questioned how expensive life in Bengaluru and other Tier-1 cities is and even highly paid people feel the need to seek supplementary sources of income.

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The post quickly gained traction on social media, attracting more than 80,000 views and sparking discussions on household expenses, financial security and urban lifestyles. Many users pointed out that high salaries do not necessarily translate into financial comfort due to mounting responsibilities such as home loans, vehicle EMIs, children’s education and supporting elderly parents.

Several commenters noted that modern professionals often seek multiple income streams not only to meet expenses but also to build financial security for the future. Others argued that side hustles have become increasingly common among urban workers as inflation and lifestyle costs continue to rise.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing economic challenges faced by middle-class families, even among those employed in well-paying sectors such as information technology.