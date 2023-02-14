Deadline for applications to Telangana Model Schools extended till Feb 22

Hyderabad: The last day for payment of fees and submission of online applications for admission into Telangana State Model Schools has been extended to February 22.

The last date for the application has been extended by a week for application to 100 vacant seats in Class 6 per school and the remaining vacant seats for Classes 7 to 10. The state education department in a press note disclosed that 43,498 applications have been received to date.

Telangana State Model Schools were established to cater to the needs of students from educationally backward mandals by providing free education by qualified teachers in English Medium from Class 6 to 10. 195 model schools have been established and eligible candidates will be given admission into these schools after the examination.

The admission fee for candidates belonging to the OC category is Rs 200 and for SC, ST, BC, PHC, & EWS candidates is Rs 125 as per their official website.