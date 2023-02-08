Deadline for applications to Telangana Model Schools on Feb 15

Hyderabad: Director of School Education Telangana on Wednesday released data on the availability of seats in state model schools urging candidates to submit online applications for admission with the deadline approaching on February 15.

For admissions to class 6, only 100 seats are vacant per school. However, no limit has been specified for classes 7-10.

So far, 34,644 applications have been received online, the entrance exam for which will be held on February 16.

Telangana State Model Schools were established to cater to the needs of students from educationally backward mandals by providing free education by qualified teachers in English from Class 6 to 10. 195 model schools have been established and eligible candidates will be given admission into these schools after the examination.

The admission fee for candidates belonging to the OC category is Rs 200 and fees for SC, ST, BC, PHC, & EWS candidates has been fixed at Rs 125.

To complete the online application one may visit their official website.